The introduction of the Visitor Passenger Access Security System (vPASS) at Nigerian airports has generated divergent views among aviation stakeholders, with concerns emerging over regulatory oversight, integration with airline passenger-screening systems, implementation timelines and the potential impact on passenger facilitation.

While some industry stakeholders welcomed the initiative as an additional layer of airport security, others called for a more comprehensive framework involving the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the National Aviation Security Committee (NASC), airlines and other security agencies to ensure that the system does not create operational bottlenecks or unintended security gaps.

Former military airport commandant at Kano and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Group Captain John Ojikutu (rtd), questioned the institutional framework behind the introduction of vPASS, insisting that airport access control must be integrated into Nigeria’s wider aviation security architecture.

Emphasising that “airport security is a part of the aviation security, and national security”, Ojikutu argued that access to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Security Network should not be restricted to a single service provider, but be designed to accommodate and integrate all relevant stakeholders within the aviation security system.

“Access into the Nigeria Civil Aviation Security Network cannot be restricted to only one service provider but must integrate them all. The NASC through the NCAA must set the standard,” Ojikutu said.

According to him, the NASC, through the NCAA, should establish the standards governing the system, considering the membership and responsibilities of the aviation security committee, which include the NCAA, government security agencies operating at airports and representatives of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON).

He questioned the extent to which vPASS would interface with airline boarding passes and the existing airport access control mechanisms, particularly the airport Operational Data Control (ODC). He sought clarification on the roles of the NASC, NCAA and Airport Security Committees in the development and implementation of the new passenger facilitation regulation.

“Would the VPASS exclude or include the Airlines Boarding Pass and the Airport ODC? What are the inputs of the National Aviation Security Committee, NCAA and the Airport Security Committee in this new regulation for passengers facilitation?” he queried.

Ojikutu maintained that airport security is an integral component of aviation security and national security, arguing that any major access-control initiative should involve the institutions responsible for aviation security oversight, regulatory compliance and enforcement.

He therefore questioned whether the NCAA and NASC had formally approved the vPASS initiative and whether the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development had consulted the NCAA before introducing the policy, either as an advisory framework or as an addition to existing passenger regulations.

The retired military officer also suggested that airlines should play a central role in ensuring that passengers are appropriately screened and profiled before arriving at the airport for their flights.

He explained that airlines ordinarily receive passenger information and operate screening processes informed by intelligence and regulatory requirements, including checks relating to watchlists and no-fly lists, before issuing boarding passes and facilitating access to airport-controlled areas.

According to him, the process should incorporate Computer-Assisted Passenger Screening (CAPPS), which he argued should be integrated into the proposed vPASS framework to ensure that airport access credentials are linked to legitimate air travel.

Ojikutu warned that a system relying principally on the possession of a National Identification Number (NIN), without adequate integration with airline passenger records, could potentially allow individuals who are not travelling or are not authorised airport personnel to gain access to airport premises.

In his views, transportation expert, Dr Femi Aiyegbajeje opined that the v-Pass initiative could strengthen aviation security and passenger data management, but its implementation may raise concerns over accessibility, passenger convenience and data privacy.

Aiyegbajeje, of the Department of Geography, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lagos, said the initiative represents an important step towards digitalisation and security modernisation in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

However, he cautioned that mandatory pre-boarding registration could introduce additional bureaucracy, increase processing time, create queues and expose passengers to the risk of missing flights, particularly during technical failures.

He also expressed concerns about digital exclusion, noting that passengers without smartphones, reliable internet access, digital literacy or readily accessible NIN records could face difficulties.

According to him, the integration of personal identity information must be accompanied by robust safeguards against data breaches, misuse and unauthorised access.

While supporting V-Pass, Aiyegbajeje urged FAAN to provide alternative verification arrangements, free registration facilities at airports and transparent data protection measures.

He also recommended an assessment of the initiative’s impact on passenger processing time, travel costs and domestic air travel demand.

He said aviation security modernisation should not come at the expense of passenger accessibility, insisting that technology should facilitate mobility rather than create additional barriers.

However, Comrade Olayinka Abioye, Deputy General Secretary of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), described vPASS as a positive development for the aviation industry, provided it is properly articulated and implemented in phases.

Abioye said he had reviewed some of the observations and recommendations made by aviation stakeholders and agreed with calls for the Federal Government to take further steps to assess the initiative before full implementation.

He said the overall objective of the system should remain the enhancement of passenger safety, security and ease of facilitation within airports.

The labour leader also urged the government to consider the financial implications of the initiative for passengers, particularly against the backdrop of complaints by airlines over multiple taxation and rising operational costs.

He suggested that vPASS should be free of charge for at least the first six months of implementation to allow passengers adjust to the system without an additional financial burden.

“Overall, it is a great project worth trying,” Abioye said, while emphasising the need for proper articulation and phased implementation.