The recent Court of Appeal judgment affirming the heritage and legitimate membership of Engineer Farouk Ahmed Umar’s family lineage in the Gwandu royal family has opened a significant chapter in the history of the revered traditional institution, with the Danmajen Gwandu using the landmark judicial pronouncement to call for reconciliation, unity and renewed commitment to the collective heritage of the descendants of Abdullahi Fodio.

Reacting to the ruling, the NAMA MD described the judgment as an opportunity to consolidate family bonds, promote mutual understanding and strengthen the traditional values underpinning the Gwandu Emirate, rather than a basis for triumphalism or renewed divisions.

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He expressed gratitude to friends, family members and well-wishers across Nigeria and the diaspora for their prayers, congratulatory messages and overwhelming expressions of solidarity following the court’s pronouncement.

The Danmajen Gwandu particularly appealed to his brothers, cousins and all descendants of Abdullahi Fodio to place their common ancestry, history and heritage above individual differences, stressing that the preservation of family unity was a collective responsibility.

He maintained that disagreements, however deeply rooted, should not be allowed to erode the bonds of brotherhood or compromise the collective interests of the royal family and the Emirate