For Abdulmumin Ismila, a fractured hand has been an open wound in more ways than one: the surgery that would fix it has stayed out of reach because he cannot afford it.

Ismila was among the patients who turned up at Garki Hospital, Abuja, for a free orthopaedic and trauma outreach camp, hoping to finally get his hand treated.

“I have a fracture on my hand,” he said. He learned about the programme through a flyer his boss forwarded to him on WhatsApp and came to the centre hoping to receive treatment and get his hand “back in shape again” — something his economic situation had made difficult.

The outreach was organised as part of activities marking the Nigerian Orthopaedic Association’s 49th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference, which drew orthopaedic surgeons from across the country to discuss the barriers to specialised care and how orthopaedic services can be improved.

READ ALSO: Nigeria records 64,000 new HIV infections yearly — UNAIDS

Dr Anago Anthony, a member of the NOA and a consultant orthopaedic and arthroplasty surgeon, said the high cost of orthopaedic surgery remains one of the biggest obstacles to access in Nigeria. Many of the implants required for procedures are not produced locally, he said, pushing up the cost for patients who need them.

He also cited inadequate equipment and the cost of training as additional challenges, noting that some medical centres lack the resources needed to deliver specialised orthopaedic services. For patients in remote communities, access is harder still: they often must travel to towns where the necessary facilities and supporting services exist.

Another orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Boladewa Akeola, struck a more optimistic note, saying orthopaedic surgery in Nigeria had “grown in leaps and bounds” over the past decade, with procedures that were once difficult to perform now being carried out locally.

Themed “Access to Orthopaedic Care in Nigeria: Challenges and Opportunities”, the conference features scientific discussions, practical training and demonstrations, including joint replacement procedures. The outreach run alongside it provided free orthopaedic and trauma care to patients.