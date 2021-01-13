Airbnb to block Washington D.C. reservations during Biden’s inauguration

Airbnb on Wednesday announced that it will cancel reservations in the Washington, D.C. metro area during the week of US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The cancellation was in response to various local, state and federal officials asking people not to travel to the capital city.

“Additionally, we will prevent any new reservations in the Washington, D.C. area from being booked during that time by blocking such reservations,’’ the company said in a statement.

Airbnb has also identified numerous individuals who are either associated with known hate groups or otherwise involved in the criminal activity at the Capitol Building on January 6 and has banned them from its platform.

“We are continuing our work to ensure hate group members are not part of the Airbnb community,’’ the company said.

Guests whose reservations are cancelled will be refunded in full.

The company also will reimburse hosts the money they would have earned from these cancelled reservations at Airbnb’s expense.

HotelTonight reservations also will be cancelled, according to the announcement.

Airbnb is essentially an online market place that involves renting of property to travellers. It does not own property but simply provides a platform from which people can rent out their property or spare rooms to guests.

(Xinhua/NAN)

