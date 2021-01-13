Airbnb to block Washington D.C. reservations during Biden’s inauguration

Latest News
By
Estonian minister, Biden, BREAKING: Joe Biden elected 46th President of United States, world leaders congratulated biden
Biden

Airbnb on Wednesday announced that it will cancel reservations in the Washington, D.C. metro area during the week of US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The cancellation was in response to various local, state and federal officials asking people not to travel to the capital city.

“Additionally, we will prevent any new reservations in the Washington, D.C. area from being booked during that time by blocking such reservations,’’ the company said in a statement.

Airbnb has also identified numerous individuals who are either associated with known hate groups or otherwise involved in the criminal activity at the Capitol Building on January 6 and has banned them from its platform.

“We are continuing our work to ensure hate group members are not part of the Airbnb community,’’ the company said.

Guests whose reservations are cancelled will be refunded in full.

The company also will reimburse hosts the money they would have earned from these cancelled reservations at Airbnb’s expense.

HotelTonight reservations also will be cancelled, according to the announcement.

Airbnb is essentially an online market place that involves renting of property to travellers. It does not own property but simply provides a platform from which people can rent out their property or spare rooms to guests.

(Xinhua/NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Who Succeeds IGP Mohammed Adamu?

As the February retirement date of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu draws near, there are varying permutations on who steps in as the new police boss. SUNDAY ADEPOJU writes on the suspense over the…

Demolition: How I Lost One-Month Pregnancy, Owner Of Sex Party Building Narrates

The owner of the building billed to host the proposed Kaduna sex party, Aisha Mercy Yakubu, has said that as a result of the demolition of the building, she had lost a one-month pregnancy. 

 

CLICK HERE FOR A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR WEAK ERECTION AND PREMATURE EJACULATION WITHIN 30DAYS. SAFE AND EFFECTIVE

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

We proudly celebrate Alaafin on his Golden celebration ― Afenifere

Latest News

COVID-19: Foundation takes campaign to grassroots, distributes 100, 000 face masks,…

Latest News

Community policing: Delta ready with 378 special Constables

Latest News

Gbajabiamila felicitates Oba Lamidi Adeyemi on 50th anniversary

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More