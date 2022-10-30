Again, suspected herders kill three in Benue community

Metro
By Johnson Babajide, Makurdi
No fewer than three persons including a woman were killed on Saturday by suspected herders at Tse Ikyem in Logo local government area of Benue State.

Locals said that the herders invaded the community around 4 pm killing the people and injuring several others.

A community leader, Joseph Anawah, who spoke to our correspondent gave the names of the deceased as Mr Solomon Ukoom, Mrs Eunice Torkwase Joe Kpei and Mr Mfeseer Iorbume.

Anawah said: “On 29th October 2022 at about 4:00 pm armed herdsmen attacked and murdered Mr Solomon Ukoom, Mrs Eunice Torkwase Joe Kpei and Mr Mfeseer Iorbume.

“Many were wounded the victims are from Ukemberagya Gaambetiev Logo LGA Benue state.

“The attack was carried out at Tse Ikyem around Anawah settlement, the same spot where two people were murdered on Sunday 23rd October, 2022.”

When contacted, the State Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene confirmed the incident.

In a terse SMS sent to our correspondent, Anene said “incident confirmed please.”

 

