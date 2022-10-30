Again, suspected herders kill three in Benue community

No fewer than three persons including a woman were killed on Saturday by suspected herders at Tse Ikyem in Logo local government area of Benue State.

Locals said that the herders invaded the community around 4 pm killing the people and injuring several others.

A community leader, Joseph Anawah, who spoke to our correspondent gave the names of the deceased as Mr Solomon Ukoom, Mrs Eunice Torkwase Joe Kpei and Mr Mfeseer Iorbume.

Anawah said: “On 29th October 2022 at about 4:00 pm armed herdsmen attacked and murdered Mr Solomon Ukoom, Mrs Eunice Torkwase Joe Kpei and Mr Mfeseer Iorbume.

“Many were wounded the victims are from Ukemberagya Gaambetiev Logo LGA Benue state.

“The attack was carried out at Tse Ikyem around Anawah settlement, the same spot where two people were murdered on Sunday 23rd October, 2022.”

When contacted, the State Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene confirmed the incident.

In a terse SMS sent to our correspondent, Anene said “incident confirmed please.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

New Currency Will Make Kidnappers To Ask For US Dollar —Sheikh Gumi

RENOWNED islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has chastised the move by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to change the new Naira notes, saying their argument and other reasons might push the hoodlums…

US’ Terror Alert Incomplete, Says Yakasai, As Julius Berger Shuts Down Operations

AS tension arising from terror alerts issued by countries like the United States and United Kingdom to their citizens resident in Nigeria continues to heightens, elder statesman and former Presidential Liaison Officer, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai…

How Gunmen Unleashed Terror On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Killed Commuters, Policeman, Injured Others In Kidnap Operation





AFTER a temporary respite from the onslaught of kidnappers along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway/Ibadan-Ijebu Ode road, gunmen resumed ‘business’ on Friday…

Ayu: I Could Have Stopped Ortom’s Senate Bid, But…

NATIONAL chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has again said that those governors rooting for his removal are only working in vain, as none of them can sack him from office…