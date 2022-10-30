Army kills 8 suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Niger after attack on barrack

No fewer than about 8 suspected Boko Haram terrorists have been killed in New Bussa, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State over the weekend, following an attack on the Army Barracks to rescue their detained members

According to reports, three of the dreaded armed men were apprehended by the soldiers while some of the military personnel were said to have sustained minor injuries during the process.

Sources told our reporter that the invasion of the Army Barracks was said to have occurred last Saturday around 12:00am while attempting to gain entrance into the Army Barracks to rescue their members in captivity.

It was reliably gathered from a source who pleaded anonymity, in a brief interview that the soldiers engaged the terrorists in a fight and also called on the Air Force for reinforcement, who assisted in engaging the terrorists who had reportedly come in their large numbers.

Consequently, it was revealed that a number of the suspected criminals escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries as soldiers tightened up security around the barracks with the view to counter an unexpected reprisal attack.

