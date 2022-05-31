Afeez Adewole wins Oyo APGA guber ticket

Honourable Afeez Adewole of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Sunday, won the governorship ticket to represent the party during the 2023 general election.

No fewer than 84 delegates participated in the primary to elect him as their consensus candidate to contest at a well-attended congress held at the party secretariat, Akunleyan Estate, Old-Ife road, Ibadan.

According to the returning officer, Honourable Bola Salami, who declared him the consensus candidate of the party said the delegates unanimously came together to make him their flag bearer.

In his acceptance speech, Adewole thanked the leaders, stakeholders and also the delegates for believing in him and bringing forward to be the party representative in the forthcoming election, promising he won’t let them down.

Resident Electoral Commissioner of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Oyo State, Mutiu Agboke who was on the ground to monitor the exercise emphasise the need for the electorates to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) so as to vote for the candidate of their choice.

He disclosed that INEC officials do not conduct primaries according to popular beliefs, noting that they only come around to monitor.





Meanwhile, APGA Chairman, Alhaji Suraj Owolabi thanked the delegates for having one voice and making the whole process a free and fair primary election.