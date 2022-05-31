President Muhammadu Buhari earlier today met with the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the ruling party’s national convention to produce its presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

The meeting has all members of the Progressives Governors Forum represented and it is expected to give guidance on who should become the standard-bearer of the party.

Twenty-three aspirants are being screened by the John Odigie-Oyegun-led APC screening committee now sitting at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The governors and critical stakeholders of the APC have often expressed their desire to go along with the choice of the president on the presidential candidate of the party.

President Buhari had earlier affirmed that even though he has his choice of the candidate, he would not disclose it so that the individual may be eliminated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

National convention: Buhari, APC governors in crucial meeting

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

National convention: Buhari, APC governors in crucial meeting