COVID-19: PHCDA blame hesitancy on implementation of vaccination mandate

The Ondo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (OSPHCDA) has blamed the refusal of people to take COVID-19 vaccines on the failure of government and responsible authorities to implement a high level of vaccination mandate in the state.

It was gathered that at the onset of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise, people scrambled to get inoculated due to the fact the state government made it mandatory for everyone to show their vaccination card to gain access to any government building.

However, findings revealed that people are not taking the vaccination exercise seriously because the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination card is no longer required or requested to gain access to the government facilities.

The Permanent Secretary of the OSPHCDA, Dr Adegoke Akanbiemu, said that people no longer fear the COVID-19 pandemic like before when the government put in place so many protocols to curb the spread of the pandemic.

He said, despite the ongoing campaign, people still tend to ignore the call because it has not been made compulsory and this has made them give excuses not to be vaccinated.

Akanbiemu noted that the COVID-19 vaccination rate has reduced because the risk perception has dropped as people don’t fear the pandemic as before.





“That fear or danger of the COVID-19 is going down and people respond to fear and danger. Even during the meeting, we are holding it has even found out that people don’t believe there is Covid.”

“It is not about the state not doing what they are supposed to do, but about the people because people believe Covid is not a threat as it is used to be.”

“The fact that we are not seeing the fatality the way it used to be, does not mean that Covid is no more. We will continue to talk more to the people to let them know that the issue of Covid is something everybody should continue to take seriously.”

Meanwhile, the data obtained from the OSPHCDA data analysis office showed that the state has vaccinated no fewer than 702,946 of its citizens since the inception of the exercise nationwide.

According to OSPHCDA Data Analyst, Mrs Olanike Omomowomi said that the data includes those that have been vaccinated with the first and second doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines including booster shot.

