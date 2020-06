A pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, the Yoruba Koya Leadership and Training Foundation, has urged the United States government not to oppose the second term bid of the President of Africa Development Bank, (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, saying that opposing Adesina’s second term ambition was tantamount to opposing the general interests of the African people.

Yoruba Koya gave this position in a letter directed to the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and signed by the group’s founder and Vice-president, Otunba Ayodeji Osibogun and five other leaders of the organization, including the Vice-Chairman, Board of Trustees, Senator Tokunbo Ogunbanjo; Chairman, United States Chapter, Dr Lanre Babalola; Member, Board of Trustees and the United States-based University Teacher, Dr Oluronke Ogunleye, among others.

The group, while drawing the US government’s attention recent happenings at AfDB, an institution in which the country is a non-regional member, “in respect of a recent probe initiated by CBRE Caledon Partner, Stephen Dowd and engineered by the United States Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin,” described the probe as witch-hunting and an attempt to muscle out Adesina from the management of the bank.

According to it, “This certainly has the appearance of a witch hunt and constitutes an apparent attempt to discredit Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, the President of AfDB,” pointing out that the bank chief had made giant strides in the development of the institution through the introduction and implementation of dynamic projects in the continent.

