The Zamfara State Government has disclosed that they are ready for the phase two of the Special Agro Processing Zone project (SAPZ) of the African Development Bank (ADB), as Commissioner for Agriculture Ya’u Haruna Gamji stated that the state has all it takes to qualify for the project.

This was disclosed today in Gusau by Commissioner for Agriculture Ya’u Haruna Gamji while receiving a field mission officials from the SAPZ, African Development Bank, and the Federal Ministry of Finance, who were in the state for an on-the-spot assessment of facilities that will qualify Zamfara State for the SAPZ project.

The commissioner disclosed that Zamfara is endowed with untapped abundant natural resources and agricultural potentials that need to be exploited.

He further informed the delegation that since the pre-colonial era, Zamfara has been known worldwide for agricultural production, processing, and marketing.

He assured the delegation of the maximum support and cooperation of the present administration in the state for the project.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Alhaji Bashir Ibrahim Gaya from the African Development Bank, said the delegation was in the state to assess its readiness and commitment for enlistment in the phase two of the project.

He disclosed that the Federal Government, in partnership with other development finance institutions, is implementing the SAPZ project to develop agriculture.

“It also aims to develop value chain and promote food processing, value addition, local and international trade in food,” he said.

He further stated that if Zamfara State qualifies for the project, it will provide an opportunity to create jobs, especially for youth and women, provide infrastructure, and enhance food security in the state.

During the visit, officials were conducted around the Bakolori Dam irrigation scheme, Yar Geda Farm Center, and some potential areas required for the project in the state.