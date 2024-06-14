Gombe Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has returned to Gombe after a week-long official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Governor visited the North African country in company of a diverse team, including cabinet members, state legislators, traditional rulers led by the Emir of Gombe, business community leaders, heads of tertiary institutions, and local administration officials.

The mission aimed to forge partnerships that will support socio-economic progress and unlock new opportunities in line with the Governor’s vision of building a greater Gombe State.

During the visit, the delegation engaged with Moroccan entrepreneurs and toured various industries and establishments across the country.

Boasting of Gombe’s status as the best in ease of doing business and its high ratings in socio-economic indices, the mission focused on showcasing the immense potential of the state in agriculture, solid minerals, livestock, education, and human resources to the admiration of Moroccan investors and partners.

The mission yielded fruitful partnerships that will drive further development and prosperity in Gombe State with successful signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and other collaborative arrangements with key organisations as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, DG ( Press Affairs), Government House

Gombe.

