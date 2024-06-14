President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja, the nation’s capital, for Lagos State on Friday ahead of Eid-el-Kabir.

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), disclosed that the president will observe Eid-el-Kabir in Lagos, where he will also spend the Sallah holidays.

The statement added that President Tinubu will mark the occasion with prayers and reflect on advancing the transformation of Nigeria in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

ALSO READ: NLC lauds Bauchi Gov for N10,000 wage award to civil servants