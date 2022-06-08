Advice to voters

Democratic principle upholds periodic elections for placement and return of politicians to run administration of all levels of government. By the same token, democratic principle recognises the role of the voters in placing and returning politicians to political offices by their power of their voters which they must use wisely.

Frankly, the voters are vulnerable and ignorant of the antics of politicians in stealing their power, that is their voting right, especially, when elections are approaching like now, you see politicians wooing the voters by giving them cash and material rewards and making empty promises.

But immediately they are voted in, you see them keeping the voters at an arm’s length, total neglect and privation, tantamount to an instance of use and dump syndrome. This ugly phenomenon cuts across all political parties.

However, it is the voters that have to be wise so as not to be easy preys to the antics and gimmick of the politicians in stealing their votes. The following are therefore my candid advice to the voters; voters should identify with parties that have credible and workable manifestoes; formidable parties that have all the elements of well structured parties; the voters should vote for parties that feature credible and well tested candidates or alternatively vote for personalities of candidates.

Voters should stop receiving both monetary and material rewards from politicians in replacement of their votes. This is like selling their birth right. They should vote with their conscience, they should come out to vote in large numbers and not be intimated by anybody as the right to vote is their civic responsibility.

The voters should warn their children not to be used by politicians as thugs to perform electoral malpractices for if apprehended by law enforcement agencies they would have themselves to blame. Conclusively, the end result of elections is acceptance of the results of the elections for a peaceful transition of government for smooth running of government. So the voters must accept the verdict of the electoral commission by accepting all the election results and welcome the winners and the new government.





Fatai Adewuyi,

08130851574.

