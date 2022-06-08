Floods loom in C’River community —Experts

Environmental experts have warned that there is likely to be a floodi issue between July and September this year, if nothing is done to control the growing erosion at Ekenya Street in Calabar South, Cross River State.

Commenting on the dangers of the magnitude of the erosion, Dr Columbus Anthony, a surveyor, warned that considering what happened last year, the massive flood that happened in the area should be expecting a flood.

“It is worrisome how the erosion at Ekenya Street has grown. I was at the location three years ago when I was working on a project; but from what was obtainable at the site, the residents should expect a flood disaster, especially if the rains come massively.

“You can see the first building at the beginning of the street is about to collapse. That is just what should be expected; but if the government agencies could be proactive, it could be averted because the problem is not beyond solution,” he warned.

A town planner and graduate from the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS), Mr. Christian Bassey, also advised that ‘Tackling the erosion at Ekenya Street should be prioritised while it is still manageable. I lived there during my undergraduate days, it was terrible. The depth of the gully is beneath 30 feet deep and up to 200 metres long. So it is not something that we should play about. I strongly recommend immediate rescue of the erosions before we start losing lives.”

Meanwhile, head of Musaha Clan Council, Chief Paul Offiong, explained that the erosion began in 1999 and said: “hat is why some fences are falling. We cannot attempt any remedial work on the drainage because it is beyond our manual strength,” Offiong said.





All we do is fill in sand on cement bags and try to block other small erosions that are springing up. We want help for residents so that they can have easy access to the main road.”

Residents of the area also explained that sometimes they interface with reptiles, like lizards and snakes. Rats and other poisonous insects sometimes come around their homes due to the depths and proximity of the erosion site to their homes

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech