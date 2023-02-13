By Akin Adewakun | Lagos

ADVERTISERS Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) has announced plans to inaugurate, in the first quarter of 2023, a think tank meant to support the development and advancement of marketing in Nigeria.

The think tank, which would be known as Nigerian Marketing Development Team, will comprise top marketing professionals from the various multinational and local organizations, expected to lead growth and value for marketing in Nigeria, through the execution of relevant research, case studies, as well as the provision of top value marketing and business insights

Speaking on the objective of the group, the association’s President, Mr. Osamede Uwubanmwen explained that the initiative is informed by the need for senior professionals in the industry, to lead the narrative for marketing in Nigeria.

“As senior professionals of marketing, we have a duty to lead the narrative for marketing in Nigeria. We must contribute towards creating valuable, real-time marketing insights, and case studies that will help in educating up-coming professionals.

“We need to provide learnings on how effective marketing should be done, this we will do by providing insights for global marketing best practices in Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking on the structure of the team, Osamede added that an online platform will be set up to showcase all the works being done, while the platform would also be publishing contributions, position papers, research, and articles for the marketing industry and the nation as a whole.

He stated further that the ADVAN team is already being invited by some of the nation’s higher institutions of learning to contribute to the formulation of robust curricula for their business departments.

“Also, the World Federation of Advertisers has invited Nigerian Marketing leaders to be part of the Sustainable Marketing 2030 global project, a project in over 45 countries around the world.

“2023 marks the halfway point for the achievement of the United National Sustainable Development Goals. ADVAN along with WFA and Kantar, are launching a global research project to understand what’s changed, what still needs to happen, and better understand the role of marketing in being part of the solution to a more sustainable future,” the ADVAN boss added.





