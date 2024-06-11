A traditionalist, Oba Isese of Ogun State and chairman, Isese Kingdom of Truth Association Of Nigeria, Oba Ifarotimi Adifagbola Balogun, has been installed as the Laderin of Idi-Ori by the Baale of Idi-Ori, Chief Dahood Adedeji Adegboyega.

Oba Adifagbola was conferred with the chieftaincy title during the annual Idi-Ori festival to celebrate (Orisa Olumori) a deity, held at Idi-Ori palace, under the kingdom of the Olowu of Owu kingdom, Oba Saka Adeola Matemilola Oluyalo-Otileta.

Adifagbola is said to be the first resident of the area to receive such a chieftaincy title from the Baale of Idi-Ori due to his contributions to the growth and development of the area.

Expressing delight on the installation as the Laderin of Idi-Ori, the Oba Adifagbola said, “I am pleased to be honoured with such a chieftaincy title, which I believe its beacon to be more responsible and responsive to the entire community as a whole.

“I’m also privileged to be one of the residents to be conferred with a chieftaincy title by the Baale of Idi-Ori.

“I am to be recognised as the Laderin of Idi-Ori. I am grateful to Baale Idi-Ori for the recognition and thank all those who have wished me well for this.”

Earlier, the Baale of Idi-Ori, Baale Adgboyega said Idi-Ori festival is annually celebrated to give honour to Olumori deity, so as to continue to be with the people of the community, adding that the deity is worshipped on yearly basis in order to appease it for the growth and development of the community.

“As you can see now, after performing all the ceremonies, the Egungun and Igunnuko dancing and entertaining of our people and guests, we will now go to the shrine to perform the rites and appease to the deity to continue protecting and providing for our needs,” Baale Adegboyega said.

