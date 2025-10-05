Adelabu seeks Oke-Ogun zone’s support for 2027 Oyo governorship bid

The Minister of Power and 2027 All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has sought the support of the Oke-Ogun Zone 2 area of the state to actualise his governorship ambition.

Adelabu said his aspiration was not driven by personal or selfish motives but by his commitment to the welfare of the people of Oyo State.

He explained that his desire to serve as governor stemmed from his passion for improving the lives of the poor, the less privileged, and residents across all parts of the state.

Speaking while addressing APC leaders, stakeholders, and members of the party in Oke-Ogun Zone 2, Adelabu assured that if given the opportunity to serve as governor in 2027, he would focus on the progress and development of the state.

Oke-Ogun Zone 2 comprises six local government areas: Oorelope, Saki East, Saki West, Olorunsogo, Irepo, and Atisbo.

The Minister, who was accompanied by the brother of the late former governor of the state, Alhaji Wasiu Ajimobi, as well as Hon. Abiodun Ambali, Alhaji Wale Sanusi, Alhaji Kola Amoo, and Alhaji Fatai Adesokan, emphasised the need for party unity ahead of the next general election.

He noted that the interest of the people would remain his priority if elected, adding that he would not disappoint the electorate if given their mandate.

According to him, with the full support of APC members and the people of the state, the party will reclaim the Agodi Government House from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2027.

He said, “United APC owns Oyo State. PDP is a tenant in Agodi Government House. A divided house can never be victorious. APC will regain Oyo State in 2027.

“There should be internal democracy in our party, and this begins with our upcoming congress. I want to assure you that no one will impose any candidate on us. Our party must unite and stand as one.”

Earlier, the Minister had met with some APC leaders in Saki, including Alhaji Sulaimon Ajibade (Saki West), Alhaji Hamed Ayinla (Olorunsogo), Alhaji Balogun Mayor Alagbada (Saki East), and Chief Lateef Ajemeje (Atisbo), among others.

In his remarks, the member representing Saki West, Saki East, and Atisbo Federal Constituency, Hon. Kareem Abisodun, lauded Adelabu’s strides in the power sector across Nigeria. He appealed for the Minister’s intervention in addressing electricity challenges in the Oke-Ogun area.

Abisodun assured that residents of the six local government areas would mobilise support and vote massively for the APC in the 2027 elections to return the party to power in Oyo State.

Also speaking, a former Commissioner in the state, Hon. Raji Rasaki, said Adelabu’s visit to the zone was timely as the 2027 elections approach. He maintained that Oke-Ogun Zone 2 remains a stronghold of the progressives and would continue to support the APC.

In his address, Alhaji Wasiu Ajimobi said the people of Ibadan were fully behind Adelabu’s governorship ambition and urged the people of Oke-Ogun Zone 2 to rally behind him to reclaim power from the ruling PDP.

Dignitaries at the event included Hon. Tajudeen Abisodun, former ALGON Chairman in the state; Hon. Yekeen Popoola; Alhaji Nojeem Omirinde; and Chief Enoch Adediran, among others.

