Edo govt partners MAY Foundation to amplify campaign against child trafficking, abuse

The Mariam Ashley Yusuf (MAY) Foundation, in collaboration with the Edo State Ministry of Education, has launched a campaign aimed at raising awareness among schools, educators, and community stakeholders about the dangers of human trafficking, sexual abuse, and drug abuse.

The campaign, which took place at the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) in Benin City, brought together various components of the education ecosystem, including unions, students, corps members, teachers, parents, and government agencies such as the Edo State Migration Agency.

Other stakeholders present included the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Nigeria Police, and representatives from the community.

Together, the stakeholders formed a unified front to protect the Edo child from major social vices.

Dr Paddy Iyamu, the Edo State Commissioner for Education, officially opened the campaign, commending the initiative as timely given the state government’s ongoing education reforms.

He stated, “Education is not just about academic performance; it is about shaping responsible citizens, the Edo Child. This campaign reinforces our collective resolve to safeguard the future of the Edo child from predators and destructive habits.”

Mrs Edesili Okpebholo Anani, coordinator of the Office of the First Lady of Edo State, emphasised the urgent need to empower the Edo child with the knowledge and values necessary to resist negative influences.

She noted, “Human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and substance abuse are real threats to the future of the Edo child. We believe that prevention begins with awareness, and that awareness must start in schools.”

Miss Ashley Yusuf Mariam, founder of the Mariam Ashley Yusuf Foundation, spoke passionately about preventing human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and drug abuse.

She called for action to strengthen prevention efforts, sustainable rehabilitation, and integration pathways for victims. Additionally, she launched her book titled “Stolen Dream,” which recounts the story of a trafficking victim.

The programme included interactive sessions and open discussions, allowing students to learn from real-life scenarios and discover practical ways to respond.

Stakeholders at the event pledged to continue spreading the message across schools and communities, ensuring the campaign’s impact extends beyond the classroom.

Miss Obiageli Ofulue, speaking on behalf of students from various schools, expressed gratitude to Governor Okpebholo, the Ministry of Education, and the Mariam Ashley Yusuf Foundation for equipping them with the courage, knowledge, and resilience needed to reject destructive choices and embrace positive futures.

This stakeholder engagement underscores the Ministry of Education’s commitment to sustained partnerships with various organisations and agencies, as the fight against human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and drug abuse requires a whole-of-society approach.

