Adelabu formally dumps Oyo APC, joins Accord

After days of consultations with stakeholders in the progressive fold and political groupings across the state, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Chief Bayo Adelabu has formally dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Accord Party.

Announcing his new party in a statement personally signed by him and made available to newsmen on Thursday, Adelabu, who came second in the 2019 gubernatorial election in Oyo State with 357,982 votes under the APC, described Accord as the party on whose platform his “gubernatorial ambition shall be pursued to actualisation by the guidance and grace of the Almighty Allah.”

“A time exists in the life of a sincere aspiring man of the public when events and circumstances lesson the operation of his mind onto new decision, new desire and new determination. Such time now finds expression in my political career which necessities vital change, fundamental decisions and refreshing determination.

“It is therefore on this basis that I hereby declare the withdrawal of my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Accord Party of Nigeria.

“It is needless to restate in detail, the reason for relinquishing my APC membership on the point that such reason is public knowledge. The man dies in him who keeps silent in the face of blatant injustice and the life of a lie is a matter of little time.

"Evil people struggle in vain in their conspiracy against their innocent fellowman because malice is a poor match for destiny.





“What is important above all is that my leaders, supporters and teeming people of Oyo State are hereby assured of my determination never to disappoint them in the pursuit of my gubernatorial ambition to reality by the Will of God.

“I wish to present my humble self for the Political Liberation Movement to rescue our pacesetting state from the bad operation of clueless and inept people in government and in the other party.

“We shall together inaugurate a new era of peace and progress in our dear state in line with my seven-point agenda when I become the Executive Governor by God’s Grace in 2023.

“There is accord for our vision in the Accord Party of Nigeria. We hereby move therein accordingly,” Adelabu said.

