“Acrimonious Congresses”: INEC warns PDP

The Independent National Electoral Commission,( INEC) has expressed its disaffection over the violence and destruction of property that has trailed the conduct of congresses by the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party.

The North-West zonal congress of the PDP held in Kaduna was recently disrupted as thugs stormed the International Trade Fair, the venue of the congress destroying ballot boxes while party faithful scampered for safety.

Former presidential candidate and chieftain of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has since been suspended by the Kano state chapter of the party.

The Southwest Zonal Congress of the party held in Osogbo, Osun State capital, which produced Taofeek Arapaja as zonal chairman was equally trailed by skirmishes.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in a statement on Monday, said INEC “has watched with utmost dismay and profound concern the recurrent acrimony, violence and destruction of property, including the Commission’s property and equipment, which have characterized some recent political party congresses across the country.”

Okoye who specifically mentioned in the statement the violence that marred the PDP zonal Congress in Kaduna “noted that the level of violence in some of the Congresses is making it extremely difficult for the Commission to exercise its statutory oversight responsibility enshrined in Sections 85 and 87 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).

“In one such Congress in Kaduna recently, violence broke out leading to the destruction of the Commission’s ballot boxes.”

While it appealed to political parties to ensure that their Congresses and Conventions are orderly, democratic and in accordance with the extant legal framework, their own constitutions and guidelines, as well as INEC’s regulations and guidelines, the Commission dropped the hint that it might stop making his personnel and facilities available to political parties whose Congresses and conventions have often degenerated into violent clashes.

“This Commission will not stand askance and watch party conventions and congresses degenerate into farcical rituals and violent fiascos that threaten lives and destroy property.

“For the avoidance of doubt, INEC will henceforth reconsider its involvement in these events, should they continue to put the lives of members of the public and staff of the Commission at risk.

“Henceforth, there will be far-reaching consequences in any situation where party congresses and conventions degenerate into violence and destruction of INEC property.

“Apart from replacing such destroyed materials, parties may be blacklisted from the receipt of INEC materials for their activities in the future.

“The Commission may also withdraw its staff from monitoring such violent political party meetings, with the resultant non-recognition of their outcomes.”

Ahead of the primaries by political parties to select their candidates for upcoming elections and bye-elections, in Anambra State Governorship election and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, INEC advised parties to stick to the respective Timetable and Schedule of Activities for these elections.

“Parties must ensure that their primaries are peaceful and orderly. Above all, they must adhere strictly to the Electoral Act, INEC Regulations and Guidelines, as well as party constitutions and rules, which are domiciled with the Commission.

“Finally, in the conduct of their internal processes, political parties must hold themselves to the same standards they hold the Commission during elections namely, openness, fairness, adherence to rules and peaceful conduct.

“INEC remains deeply concerned about the acrimony and violence within parties such that there are now more suits in various courts of law arising from party congresses and primaries than from elections conducted by the Commission.

“Still, the Commission will continue to work with political parties in support of their internal functioning in order to build strong and democratic parties in Nigeria.”

