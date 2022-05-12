ACAEDF partners Denmark to create food self-sufficiency model for Nigerian schools

In a bid to create a sustainable food self-sufficiency model across Nigerian schools, a non-governmental organisation and Africa’s leading children’s rights protection organisation, African Children’s Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF) has collaborated with the Embassy of Denmark in Nigeria for its project called School Farm for School Meal (SF4SM).

The Project SF4SM is fully funded by the Embassy of Denmark in Nigeria under its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Facility and is being implemented and managed by ACAEDF in Nigeria.

According to the founder and executive director of ACAEDF, Mr David Umem, the project SF4SM programme is not just for students in Nigeria, but also for parents and all stakeholders in a child’s life.

Umem said that the maiden edition of the project implementation started with four government schools in Akwa Ibom State with the purpose of providing 70 per cent of the school’s feeding needs for the first six months of the school’s academic session.

He added, “Although our intervention started with government schools in Akwa Ibom, we hope to expand the project to other states in Nigeria.

“We will kick-start by feeding 1,500 to 2,000 children daily for 65 days; this is approximately 97,500 meals prepared and distributed to the target children.





“We will also introduce aquaculture practice in primary schools and host knowledge transfer seminars targeting about 500 pupils within the select schools.

“The training models will also include impactful skill training for 30 fish farmers in sustainable feed harnessing, 40 teachers in improved school gardening techniques, aquaculture practice and 30 school cooks trained on improving dietary diversity and innovation nutrition.”

Speaking on the Embassy of Denmark in Nigeria’s commitment to the people, their growth and attainment of food self-sufficiency in Nigeria, Sector Counsellor on Food, Agriculture and Fisheries, Poul Jacob Erikstrup noted that the embassy is happy to be part of the SF4SM project in Nigeria.

He added that the project aims to address the pressing challenge of lack of access to food and proper nutrition among young children.

“The Embassy of Denmark in Nigeria sponsored this project under our Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Facility and we would continue to participate and monitor the execution to ensure that the goal and objectives of the programme are attained.”

