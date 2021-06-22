ABUAD inaugurates 2.5MW Independent Power Project

GOVERNOR of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has inaugurated the 2.5MW independent power project (IPP) of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), describing the electricity project as “revolutionary”.

At a multi-layer event at ABUAD, on Monday, dignitaries including Governor Fayemi, representatives of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN); the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo and other traditional rulers variously laid the foundation for the construction of nine factories at the ABUAD Industrial Park, Ado Ekiti.

Governor Fayemi, while inaugurating the power station,which is the first phase of a 5MW project, noted that it was heartwarming that a few years after the project was conceived and Chief Afe Babalola had told him about it, it had come to fruition and a reality.

Fayemi said the IPP was revolutionary, adding that it told a lot about the vision, industry and focus of the founder of ABUAD, Chief Afe Babalola, pointing out that it would impact power supply in Ekiti State positively.

Fayemi said: “Imagine what this power project would do to this state. Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) gives eight megawatts of electricity to the entire state; that is why some communities have been without public power supply for many years.”

He lamented that the poor power supply to the state was frustrating and was also a big setback for the quest for the development of the state.

Chairman of the occasion, Oba Kiladejo, in his remarks at the inauguration of the IPP noted that Chief Babalola was tireless in blazing trails, noting that he would be remembered for many remarkable things, chief among which would be as the founder of a thriving Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD).

Chief Babalola said the ceremony “marks the fulfillment of my dream to establish an independent power project which will provide the much-needed electricity for the industries in ABUAD Industrial Park.