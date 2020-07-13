‘Aboderin family compound not kidnappers, cultists’ hideout’

THE Aboderin family of Kudeti area of Ibadan has said that the late gang leader of the notorious group, One Million Boys, Abiola Ebila and his cohorts did not keep any kidnap victim in their compound.

This was in reaction to a story published in the Nigerian Tribune and Tribune Online titled: “How ‘One Million Boys’ gang leader, Ebila was killed.”

The family, through their lawyer, Prince Adediran Adeyemo, in a letter to the Nigerian Tribune, noted that the family head, Mogaji Olatunde Aboderin, expressed shock and distraught when bombarded with phone calls from members of the family and the public expressing displeasure on the usage of their compound as a den for kidnappers and cultists alike.

The Mogaji said the family remained one of the most respected families in Ibadanland and has produced great Ibadan chiefs, politicians, industrialists and men of God.

The Aboderin family concluded that their compound is renowned for Christian values, not kidnapping or any form of criminality.