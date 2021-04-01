Abiru to launch traders’ assistance programme, scholarship scheme for indigent students

Representative of the Lagos-East Senatorial District at the upper chamber, Sen. Tokunbo Abiru has expressed his readiness to launch Traders’ Assistance, Scholarship and Bursary Scheme for indigent students across 16 local government areas in the state.

Abiru made the pronouncement at the formal launch of his bi-monthly financial empowerment programme tagged ‘COVID-19 Relief Financial Assistance Scheme’ designed to empower 2000 vulnerable persons financially in the district.

While addressing the large gathering comprising of beneficiaries, members of Governor’s Advisory Council, member of the House of Representatives, party chieftains and loyalists, Abiru said: “This intervention is one in the series of programmes targeted at the critical demography in our Senatorial district.

“Others to come in the next quarter include Traders Assistance Scheme for market, Scholarship and bursary award for qualified students in Higher Institutions of learning.

“In addition to this, we were able to facilitate a N30,000 Federal Government Survival Fund for 370 transporters and artisans in our district.

“The first tranche was paid about two weeks ago and they have two more tranches to receive. We are vigorously pursuing the Guaranteed Take – Off grant, CAC Business Formalization for MSME and more.

“Similarly, under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, we facilitated disbursements of N20,000 to 100 rural women across the Lagos East Senatorial district in February. The disbursement exercise was held at Police College Ground, Ikeja Lagos.

“Though I came in midstream due to the sad demise of my predecessor, Late Senator Sikiru Adebayo Osinowo (May Almighty Allah grant him eternal rest), I have made necessary contact to make up for what was almost lost out like the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN’s agricultural-focused intervention like Anchor Borrower Scheme and Agricultural Credit Support Schemes (ACSS) domiciled with the apex bank.

“Agriculture being the mainstay occupation of large majority of our people in the hinterlands of Ikorodu, Epe, Ikosi Ejinrin and Origanrigan, Oshoroko, Okunraye, Tiye and other coastal communities in Ibeju Lekki axis. We shall continue to ensure that our people get the necessary support for economic prosperity.”

Addressing the beneficiaries, a party chieftain, Hon Kaoli Asipa advised the beneficiaries to use the financial support for things that would enhance their living, saying that no amount is little to start a business.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, a 70-year old, Pa Akinola Oni appreciated the gesture while praying to God to grant the benefactor long life and a more rewarding and fruitful tenure.

