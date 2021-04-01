Soludo recounts Isuofia attack, appeals for release of kidnapped commissioner

Professor Chukwuma Soludo a former CBN governor and an aspirant for the governorship of Anambra State under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has recounted how the attack at his hometown of Isuofia took place.

Speaking on a Channels Television interview on Thursday, Prof Soludo used the opportunity to appeal for the release of the state’s Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engineer Emeka Ezenwanne who was kidnapped during the attack.

Prof Soludo, recounting his ordeal, said that he had attended mass earlier in the day and proceeded to the town hall for an interaction with Isuofia youths where over a thousand of them were seated alongside some government officials.

He said that he was about rounding off his preliminary remarks at the beginning of the meeting when gunshots started.

Prof Soludo said that he and others present had to scamper for safety, and when the shooting had stopped, they returned to find three policemen dead and the commissioner kidnapped.

The former CBN governor described himself as a “village boy” who feels safest in his hometown of Isuofia compared to anywhere else in the world.

He noted therefore that the attack came as a surprise to him.

Following the attack, he said that “the DSS, army and police swung into action and I thank them for this.”

The governorship hopeful also noted that thereafter he received over a thousand calls from prominent Nigerians including the Sultan, members of the National Assembly and even his political opponents.

Asked what he perceived to be the motive of the attack, Prof Soludo refused to speculate saying that “there are all kinds of theories. I do not want to preempt the investigation that is ongoing.”

He said he would be shocked if it was aimed at him and said that he would await the outcome of the investigation.

He remarked that violence is “not the Anambra way” and added that among that “we remain friends with everybody contesting for the office.”

Finally, Prof Soludo appealed to Ezenwanne’s abductors to release him in the spirit of Easter.

