Abiodun made giant strides in infrastructural development ― Legal practitioner

A legal practitioner, Mr Ademola Adefolaju has commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for the developmental strides he made infrastructural development across Ogun State, adding that he deserves support and collaboration to ensure that his developmental project is not truncated.

Adefolaju, who is aspiring to run for Ifo 2 Federal Constituency in the Ogun State House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made this known at the weekend while giving his acceptance speech to a call to contest at the Oke-Aro Primary School ground

He called on the electorate to support Governor Abiodun for a second term the next general election is fast approaching, pledging to continually and diligently lookout for the interest and well-being of his constituency, if elected.

He added that he was left with no choice but to accept the call to contest after consultations with various stakeholders, leaders and youths of Ifo 2 State Constituency, adding that the best the people of the constituency could do for the advancement of infrastructure development is to make up their minds to support the incumbent governor for continuity next year.

He added that “If I am given the opportunity to serve, I will passionately represent the interest of the good people of the state and not let you down. I promise to work hand-in-hand with the governor if elected; to ensure continued collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of the government.”

According to reports, the people of Ifo 2 State Constituency, Ifo Local Government Area of the State reached out to Adefolaju and after consultation with the various stakeholders, leaders and youths, he decided to yield to the clarion call and aspire for the seat of Ogun State House of Assembly to represent Ifo 2 State Constituency in 2023.