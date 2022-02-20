PHOTO: Four die, seven injured in Bauchi accident

Bauchi Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that a motor accident has claimed four lives while seven others were variously injured and receiving treatment at the Trauma Center of the Specialists Hospital, Bauchi.

Information from the Bauchi State Sector of FRSC has it that the accident occurred at about 3 pm on Sunday along Bauchi – Kano road.

The report from the FRSC indicated that the crash involved two commercial vehicles coming from opposite directions had a head-on collision at Sabongari village.

The vehicles are an Opel Vectra with registration number, AA 268 SHR and Sharon minibus whose registration number could not be ascertained immediately.

The accident was caused by overspeeding and dangerous driving which made the front tyre of Vectra burst, forcing the vehicle to swerve to the other lane.

It was further disclosed that three people died on the spot of the accident while another died at the hospital due to the degree of the injury from the accident.

Evacuation of the victims was done by a Special Marshall, Adamu Abubakar, alongside other Regular Corps Marshall Rescue team who responded to the distress call immediately after the accident occurred.

At the hospital, three people including a male child were confirmed to be stable and were treated and discharged to go home.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.