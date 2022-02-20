Kwara youths trained on how to use phones to make money legally

Some selected 50 youths in Kwara State have been trained in digital skills to divert their attention from crime and make them self-reliant.

Speaking at the youths sensitisation programme, tagged, “Empowering Youth with Digital Skills for a Better Generation”, organised by the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society in Ilorin on Saturday, convener of the training programme, Imam Fuad Adeyemi, said the idea was to make youths use their phones to make money legally.

According to him, the youth were guided on how to live meaningful lives and avoid crimes.

Adeyemi also said that all those trained at the programme were expected to train their peers and other young ones on how to live productive lives.

Imam Adeyemi urged the government at all levels to design programmes that would divert the attention of the youth away from bad behaviours and social vices.

He also appealed to the wealthy individuals to assist in engaging the youth productively engaged in order to make our society better.

In her remarks, the coordinator of the programme, Dr Rakiya Momoh- Abaji, said that the essence of the programme was to reduce corruption to the barest minimum in the society.

She advised the youth to stay positive, remain focused and stop looking for a shortcut to life.

In their separate remarks, Oloyede Bolaji from the University of Ilorin and Mariam Anifowose from Kwara State University (KWASU) Malete, expressed satisfaction with the knowledge acquired during the training.

They also urged their colleagues who are into cybercrimes to shun the act and use their knowledge in positive ways.