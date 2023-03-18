Rachael Omidiji

Alex Otti, the gubernatorial candidate for the Labour party in Abia state, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of manipulating results.

Alex Otti stated this in a video in an interview with Channelstv on March 18th, 2023.

He said that all the results uploaded virtually have shown that Labour Party won by landslide but some of the results have been doctored by PDP, with the help of some compromised INEC staff and some security agents, as BIVAS was not used.

He then implored and urged the Federal government and also the INEC chairman to ensure the right thing is done in Abia state.

He said, “From virtually all the results uploaded and released, Labour Party won by landslide.

Unfortunately, the PDP government has refused to allow some of the results to stand, and they are doing this with the active connivance of some compromised INEC Staff and some security agents.

The LG involved are Obingwa where the outgoing governor is from, Osisioma,Aba north and Aba south where we won overwhelmingly

Obingwa is a very interesting case, because in the majority of the wards, with the active connivance of INEC the BIVAS was not used, so they are making effort to push in fake results.

I want to use this opportunity to call on the Federal government and particularly the INEC chairman to ensure that the right thing is done in Abia state. So I expect that any result that is not coming out of BIVAS accreditation will not be accepted.

I urge the INEC chairman to prevail on the INEC Resident electoral commissioner for Abia and other INEC staff to give peace a chance and ensure that the right thing is done.”