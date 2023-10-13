Wife of Abia Governor, Priscilla Otti has advised employers in the State to provide quality eye care to their employees.

Speaking Thursday after the inauguration of the Vision Corridor which offers free eye care services to road transport workers from October 9th to 12th on the occasion of this year’s World Sight Day celebration in Umuahia, Mrs. Otti also urged all road transport users in Abia to take advantage of this opportunity to safeguard their eye health.

According to her, “With World Sight Day, we have a unique opportunity to make a difference within Abia State. We, together with our state partners and members, aim to show Abia State and the world just how vital it is to #LoveYour Eyes#. We call upon employers in Abia State to implement change in their workplaces.

“However, our responsibility does not end there. It is imperative that we motivate employers in Abia State to provide quality eye care to their employees. From the factory floors to office buildings, from staff rooms to studios, let’s ensure that eye care is available, accessible, and affordable to all. I also would like to state that the church is not left out in the campaign to #loveyoureyes#. Church leaders too have a work to do, using their platforms to encourage their members to have their eyes regularly checked”.

The theme of this year’s World Sight Day, “Love Your Eyes at Work” she said, “carries a profound message. It reminds us of the importance of safeguarding our vision in the workplace. Our eyes are not just the windows to our souls; they are also essential tools for productivity, safety, and overall well-being. As civil servants in Abia State, we need to prioritize our own eye health, and I invite every one of you to take the pledge to #LoveYourEyes#”.

She encouraged individuals to pledge their sight tests to raise awareness and drive demand for eye care services within Abia State, adding, “If you represent an organization or an eye care professional, we urge you to pledge all the sight tests you will carry out leading up to World Sight Day 2023. Employers in Abia State, please pledge the sight tests you are making available to your employees.

“Let us collectively strive to reach the goal of 10 million sight test pledges by World Sight Day, spreading the message of the importance of eye care to every corner of our beloved Abia State and beyond”.

“In addition, let us remember that vision is a gift that should be cherished and protected, not just for our well-being but for the prosperity of our workplaces, our communities, and our state of Abia. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of millions, and I have no doubt that with your support, Abia State will continue to shine as a beacon of excellence in eye care”, she pleaded and encouraged all to visit the Abia state-of-the-art eye clinic in Umuahia for regular eye check-ups to ensure the continued well-being of their vision.

Under the visionary leadership of the state Governor, Dr. Alex Otti she said, “We have achieved remarkable progress in the field of healthcare, particularly eye care in Abia State. Since Governor Alex Otti assumed office, he declared a state of emergency in our health sector, and this commitment is yielding tremendous improvements. We now proudly boast of the best state-of-the-art eye clinic located in Umuahia, Abia State Specialist and Diagnostic Center, Aba Road, Umuahia, all courtesy of the Governor’s dedication to healthcare”.

Speaking during the occasion, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Okoronkwo urged all to ensure that their eyes are tested and to eat right, while the Special Adviser to the state governor on Special Duties, Dr Becky Obasi relayed the need for the Inauguration of the Vision Corridor.