The Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, on Thursday met the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja to seek its support in matters of Hajj, Umrah and other consular affairs.

NAHCON’s Assistant Director Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, informed in a statement she made available to Tribune Online that Alhaji Hassan used the opportunity of the visit to formally introduce the NAHCON institution to the minister.

Usara stated that the NAHCON boss described the Foreign Ministry as a critical stakeholder in Hajj organisation.

She added that Hassan further extended invitation to Ambassador Tuggar to represent Nigeria as signatory during signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the 2024 Hajj expected to come up early in January 2024.

The Chairman disclosed that the invitation was extended early to give the minister enough time to factor the assignment into his itinerary.

Responding, Ambassador Tuggar assured the NAHCON chairman of the ministry’s readiness to collaborate with the Hajj body in any way possible towards easing affairs of pilgrims and promoting the country’s positive image.

The minister also expressed willingness to participate in the signing of MoU in January.

Both leaders agreed to work together to improve positive experience of pilgrims.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Those accusing labour of being sold out illiterate — NLC President

Following the subsidy removal saga, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero has…

Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s nod to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

In his efforts to establish allegations of forgery and lying on oath against President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

Tinubu’s certificate: See what technology has done to us!

Some of the questions are being asked on the controversy surrounding the President Tinubu’s certificate saga. They wonder why…

AY keeps mum on Basketmouth’s apology

The last may not have been heard about the feud between comedian, Ayo Makun, known as…

VIDEO: Kess’ wife accused me of having affair with him — Phyna

The winner of Big Brother Naija Level Up, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that her…

Peseiro invites Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, 22 others for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has invited Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho of AC Milan of Italy and…