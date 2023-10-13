Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oyo state chapter will begin its press week this week with a church service at CAC Eagle’s Wings Assembly, Ibadan.

In a statement signed by the chairman, planning committee, 2023 Press Week, Akeem Abas, the weeklong programme will feature a public lecture, to be delivered by the Vice Chancellor of Osun State University, UniOsunOsogbo, Professor Clement Adebooye.

According to the statement, the church service will be followed by entertainment at the residence of the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Oyo State Governor, Pastor Sulaimon Olanrewaju at 2:00 pm with the dress code white with green cap/gele or head tie.

While on Monday, 16th October 2023, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engineer ‘Seyi Makinde, will declare the week open at Dapo Aderogba Hall, located inside the Oyo State NUJ secretariat, by noon.

On the day 3, Wednesday, October 18, 2023, will be dedicated to sports events, including a road walk, in Ibadan and other indoor sporting activities. On day 4, there will be family/veteran interaction on October 19, inside Dapo Aderogba Hall by noon.

While A jumat service is scheduled to be held at Ibadan Central Mosque, Oja ‘Oba by 1:00 p.m, while the grand finale (Awards/Pen Night) will be held at Jogor Events Centre by 4:00 p.m.

During the grand finale, Governor Seyi Makinde would be the special guest of honour, while the Patron of Oyo NUJ and chairman/CEO , Ilaji Hotels and Sport Resort, Engineer Dotun Sanusi, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, will be in attendance.

It was however stated in the statement that the Chief Host of the grand finale is the national president of NUJ, Dr Chris Isiguzo, MFR, while the host is the chairman, Oyo State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Ademola Babalola.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE