Abducted DELSU SSANU chairman, driver released

Abducted chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Delta State University, Abraka Branch, Comrade Monday Izu, has regained freedom.

He was released alongside his driver six days after they were abducted along Eku-Abraka Road in Ethiope East Local Government Area while returning from an official assignment in Warri, Delta State.

The gunmen had reportedly lurked around a failed portion of the road waiting for their targets.

The kidnappers had earlier demanded N200 million for their freedom after establishing contact with their family members using the SSANU chairman’s mobile line.

Families of the abductees were reportedly asked to part with N5 million.

Although Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), has yet to respond to a text message to confirm when and if the victims were released without parting with ransoms, reports, however, say the labour leader and his driver have since been reunited with their families.

