Abass receives certificate of return as Kano APC chairman

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, stormed the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat on Thursday few hours after the Court of Appeal judgement which validated Abdullahi Abbas as the authentic Chairman of the state chapter of the APC.

Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that the Federal High Court in Abuja had earlier accorded recognition to Haruna Ahmadu Danzago as the authentic chairman of Kano APC before Thursday judgement.

But a three-man panel of Justices Haruna Tsammani, B. I. Gafai and J. Amadi, on Thursday, quashed the judgement of the Federal High Court which gave the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau’s G-7 faction of the APC control of the party’s structures in the state.

Governor Ganduje came to the party national secretariat in the company of Abdullahi Abbas who was presented with the Certificate of Return by the national secretary of the party, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe.

Speaking with newsmen after the short ceremony, Governor Ganduje promised to extend hands of fellowship to members of the G-7 led by Ibrahim Shekarau.

He said: “I’m appealing to them because we are members of one family, the APC. So I’m appealing to them to come and Kano State is almost one hundred percent APC, we will come together and forge ahead in such a manner.”

The Kano State governor further thanked his Yobe State governor and Chairman of the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for his efforts in ensuring peace in the Kano State chapter of the party.

