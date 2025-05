I noticed a soft painless lump behind my right ear. It has been there for one year. Kindly let me know if it is serious.

Naomi (by SMS)

Any abnormal swelling in the body should be properly investigated. The best thing is to see a doctor who will remove the lump and send it to the Laboratory for proper investigations. The results of the investigation will then guide the treatment for the lump.

