My wife arrested me with Amotekun ‘for owing bank N500,000’ —Husband

•He threw me out despite feeding him, paying the rent —Wife

A woman, Sherifatu, has approached Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking that her union with her husband, Adelani, be dissolved on the grounds of irresponsibility, lack of love and care, and constant fighting by the latter.

Sherifat told the court that Adelani cared less about her welfare and that of their children, while he also constantly shirked his responsibility towards them.

The plaintiff stated that she was the one responsible for their children’s education while she contributed more than half towards the annual rent for their accomodation.

Sherifat further said that despite all her efforts in making their home comfortable and their relationship intimate, Adelani still threw her out of their home into the cold night.

Sherifat prayed for their children’s custody and further entreated the court to make her husband responsible for their upkeep.

Adelani denied all the allegations brought against him.

He however also acceded to divorce.

Sherifat, in her evidence, said: “My husband and I did not hold any wedding ceremony; neither did he pay my bride price.

“He started proving irresponsible from the outset of our marriage.

“He always left me to fend for myself.

“He did not change even when we started having our children.

“He showed us no love or care and was never interested in our welfare.

“I was the one training our children in school, while I also contributed a major share towards the payment of our rent.

“We often had arguments over his shortcomings and he would throw me out of his house.

“The last time we had altercation, he sent me out into the cold night.

“My lord, I have suffered enough in the hands of my husband.

“I beseech this honourable court to end our marriage.

“I pray that our children’s custody be granted me.

“I also plead that the court mandates my husband to be responsible for our child’s upkeep giving feeding, education and health care priority.”

Adelani while responding in his evidence said: “I did not pay my wife’s bride price because my wife told me that such was not a tradition in their family.

“My wife allowed her mother to always interfere in our relationship while she always encouraged her misbehaviour.

“She moved to her mother’s house without my consent. I came back from work and met an empty room. She said that was the tradition in her family.

“She further said that she was not sure of when she would return to me. My lord, she repeated this when we had our second child.

“I borrowed N500,000 from a bank to start a business and I made my wife my guarantor.

“When I derailed on the agreement of payment I had with the bank, my wife got me arrested by Amotekun and moved all her belongings from my house.

“She later came to court after all these.”

The court president, Mrs S.M. Akintayo, adjourned the case for judgment after she had heard both parties.

