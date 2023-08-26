One of Nigeria’s stylish men, Dr Eyimofe Atake now holds the title of ‘Ojoye Iwere’ after being installed by the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse some days ago.

In a colorful ceremony, filled with all the trappings of a high society Itsekiri tradition, the Senior Advocate, 65 was bestowed the title which equals that of an Earl in Warri kingdom.

According to tradition, the Olu of Warri usually give high titles to deserving Itsekiri sons and daughters.

The Ojoye Iwere is a privileged title which had placed Atake among prestigious title holders in the kingdom.

The lawyer, Eyimofe Atake, became a SAN at age 41 and he is experienced in Maritime, Oil and Gas, Constitution and Commercial law from where he has made a name for himself.

