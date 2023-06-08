The 9th Oyo State House of Assembly, on Thursday, held its valedictory sitting, recounting its activities and achievements for the past four years.

As contained in a report presented by Chairman, House Committee on Special Duties, Honourable Lateef Adebunmi, the ninth Assembly passed 97 out of 108 bills into law.

Within four years, a total of 120 motions were moved and passed into about 400 resolutions, 30 matters of urgent public importance were considered while 94 reports of oversight visits were adopted.

In making recommendations to the 10th Assembly, the report harped on the need for increased funding of house committees for them to live up to their functions.

The session saw several lawmakers recount their interesting times and experience as members of the Assembly.

Giving his remarks, Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin said the ninth Oyo State House of Assembly had broken the record on the number of bills passed and set high standards.

He said the ninth Oyo State House of Assembly had surpassed all previous records of past achievements in the annals of the State legislature.

The Speaker afterwards announced the dissolution of all committees as well as all other creations of the ninth Assembly.

The inaugural sitting of the 10th Oyo House of Assembly holds next Wednesday when new principal officers of the Assembly will emerge followed by the inauguration by the state governor, Seyi Makinde.