President Bola Tinubu on Thursday performed his maiden act of assenting to bill as he appended his signature to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) (No.37), 2023 presented by the outgoing 9th National Assembly.

He assented to the bill in exercising the powers vested in him under the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The bill is a fresh amendment to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

With the signing of the Constitutional Amendment Bill, retirement age and pension rights of judicial officers have been effectively brought into uniformity and other related matters.

According to a statement issued by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Information, while signing the amendment Bill into law, President Tinubu pledged his administration’s dedication to strengthening the judiciary, ensuring the rule of law, and empowering judicial officers to execute their responsibilities effectively.