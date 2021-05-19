98 per cent of private estates being advertised in Ogun don’t have approval ― Commissioner

The Ogun State government has revealed that about 98 per cent of private estates being advertised for sale in the state are yet to get all approvals necessary from the government.

The government, however, said efforts are being finalised to ensure that the estates are formally registered with it as part of efforts to safeguarding the interests of residents of the state who acquire these properties.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Kayode Odunlami, made this revelation during the commissioning and electrification of Pelican-Brief Estate located at Kobape, Abeokuta.

Odunlami further disclosed Pelican Estate is the first developer to get complete approval from the present administration.

The commissioner noted that the government will continue to create an enabling environment for a private-public partnership that will engender affordable housing in the state.

“This estate is the first to get complete approval from the government since I became commissioner. 98 per cent of those estates being advertised have no government approval.

“They are doing illegal things for which we have severally warned them not to do. Very soon, we’ll soon go after them forcefully,” Odunlami said.

Earlier in his address, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the estate, Babatunde Adeyemo, noted that the electrification project and the state layout approval were delivered within six months “are what some real estate firms might not deliver even in ten years.”

Adeyemo also lauded the state government for providing an enabling environment for serious real estate companies to foster, adding that “gone are the days when real estate companies are being viewed as competitors to the state governments project.”

He added that the estate is not only free from government acquisitions but also close to the advantages the seat of government offers.

