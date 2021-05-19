Nigeria is seriously in need of visionary leaders, says ex-NANS leader

A former South-West Coordinator, National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS) and former lecturer at the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) Ikorodu, Mr Kalejaiye Paul, has said Nigeria lacks visionary leaders that are capable to liberate the country and its people from the shackles of oppression and servitude.

He said it is painful that leaders particularly in the political arena, who are expected to set the pace for the followers to emulate for the good of the country are grossly inadequate.

He said only a few leaders truly understand what leadership is about as the majority are bedevilled by self-centredness, pride, covetousness and inordinate accumulation of wealth at the detriment of the society.

Mr Kalejaiye, who is a Special Adviser to both Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola on Rural Development when they were governors of Lagos State, gave these remarks at a media event via Zoom platform and moderated by the Dean of School of Transport, Lagos State University(LASU), Ojo, Prof Samuel Odewunmi, on Monday, ahead of public presentation of his new book, titled, “Undeterred: The pendulum swings on.”

According to him, many so-called leaders are visionless because they have no sense of direction and the few with good mission and vision for the society are either not allowed to get to corridors of power or merely sacrificed on the altar of tribalism and nepotism.

Speaking about his 12- chapter book, and which would be officially presented to the public in Lagos, on Thursday, with the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, to deliver a keynote address, Kalejaiye said he was inspired to write the book to document events of his life from birth, his growing up years in various police barracks being a police officer child, teaching, as well as political career to the present when he clocks 61 years of age.

He said the book which is in commemoration of his birthday would be useful not only for the young and upcoming generations but also for the older generation in and outside Nigeria.

He, however, promised to donate some copies to some school libraries including that of the Lagos State University, (LASU), Ojo, where he had his bachelor and master degrees as well as the Lagos State Polytechnic where he was once a lecturer, and so forth.

He listed Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State; Sir Kessington Adebutu(popularly known as Baba Ijebu), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Lagos Chairman of All Progressives Congress(APC), Mr Babatunde Balogun and the Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu kingdom, Oba Abdulfatai Aromire as part of dignitaries to attend the launch.

