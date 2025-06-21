84 arrested over robbery, attacks in Agege

EIGHTY-FOUR suspected criminals have been arrested in different parts of Agege following a series of reports involving robberies, harassment and violent attacks in the community.

The arrests were made by operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, commonly known as the Task Force.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the agency’s spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheeem.

According to the statement, the operation was part of a routine enforcement and clean-up exercise aimed at tackling environmental infractions and criminal activity across the state.

“In a determined effort to rid the metropolis of criminal elements and enhance public safety, the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit conducted an enforcement operation in the early hours of Friday, June 20, 2025,” Gbadeyan stated.

The operation, which began at about 12:35 a.m., was led by the Task Force chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele, and targeted several hotspots, including Railway Corridor, Oke Koto, Isale Oja, AP Roundabout and other adjoining streets.

“These areas had been flagged following numerous complaints and distress calls indicating the presence of street urchins, miscreants, pickpockets, and other suspected criminals, especially during late-night hours,” the statement added.

A total of 84 suspects, comprising 82 males and 2 females, were apprehended during the raid.

The Task Force reported that order and calm were restored in all the affected areas.

Speaking on the outcome of the operation, Akerele issued a warning to criminal elements, emphasising the agency’s commitment to maintaining law and order.

“Recidivist violators of the law must desist or face the full weight of the law,” Akerele said.

He added that the operation is part of an ongoing strategy to conduct at least three routine enforcement exercises weekly, aimed at eliminating criminal activities and safeguarding law-abiding residents and businesses.

All 84 suspects have been charged to court, according to the agency.

