Nigeria’s dairy self sufficiency drive receives boost as firm expands local production

•Ikun Dairy Farm emerges as model for sustainable investment, cattle breeding

Nigeria’s ambition to reduce dependence on imported dairy products and develop a competitive domestic livestock industry is receiving a significant boost through Promasidor Nigeria Limited’s sustained investment in Ikun Dairy Farm, Ekiti State.

The farm, operated in partnership with the Ekiti State Government, is increasingly demonstrating the potential of strategic public-private collaboration to transform local milk production, improve cattle breeding and create sustainable economic opportunities.

The facility’s progress came into focus recently during a working visit by the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha.

Maiha commended the investment, describing the progress in local cattle breeding, animal healthcare and milk production as important contributions to the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s livestock sector.

The Minister noted that Nigeria spends approximately US$1.5 billion annually on dairy imports, highlighting the urgent need to develop domestic production capacity and reduce the country’s exposure to international supply pressures.

Originally established in 1983, Ikun Dairy Farm remained underutilised for several years before a partnership between Promasidor and the Ekiti State Government, formalised in 2019, initiated a new phase of investment and operational development.

With an initial US$5 million investment by Promasidor, the farm has grown into an integrated agricultural operation covering more than 500 hectares, housing over 700 cattle and producing more than 6,000 litres of fresh milk daily.

One of the project’s most significant achievements is its progress in local cattle breeding.

The farm’s Group Finance Director and Chairman, Mr Yomi Adexson, said more than 160 pregnant heifers were sold to farmers this year, helping build dairy farming capacity beyond the facility.

He explained that the farm’s development had not been without challenges, recalling the loss of approximately 185 imported cattle during its early operations because of difficulties adapting to local environmental conditions.

However, sustained investment in breeding and animal management has enabled the development of successive generations of cattle better suited to the Nigerian environment.

This progress offers important lessons for the country’s livestock development strategy, particularly in improving productivity, reducing dependence on imported breeding stock and strengthening the resilience of local dairy farming.

The facility has also developed agricultural activities involving maize, soybean and cassava cultivation to support animal feed production, alongside investments in animal healthcare and improved farm management.

Promasidor’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Francois Gillet, emphasised that building a sustainable dairy industry requires a long-term approach anchored on technical knowledge, consistent investment and collaboration.

He identified local breeding capacity, farmer development and adaptation to environmental conditions as essential elements of a productive and resilient dairy industry.

Representing the Ekiti State Governor during the visit, Chief of Staff Mr Oyeniyi Adebayo reaffirmed the state’s commitment to developing an integrated agricultural value chain linking crop production with livestock development.

He also highlighted the commissioning of a modern veterinary clinic to strengthen animal healthcare and improve productivity across the state’s livestock sector.

Beyond agricultural production, the Ikun investment is contributing to local economic development, providing more than 200 direct jobs and supporting over 1,000 indirect employment opportunities.

Its social impact is further reflected in the weekly Ikun Milk Day programme, through which fresh milk is distributed to primary school pupils in the host community.

The initiative has received appreciation from local school authorities, who acknowledged its positive contribution to pupils and the wider community.

As Nigeria seeks to transform its livestock industry, the Ikun Dairy Farm experience underscores the importance of strengthening public-private partnerships, developing local breeding capacity, improving feed production and investing in agricultural infrastructure.

While achieving national dairy self-sufficiency will require sustained investment in milk processing, cold-chain systems and farmer support, progress at Ikun shows that the foundations for a more productive domestic dairy industry can be built through patient investment and effective collaboration.

For Promasidor, the project represents an enduring commitment to advancing Nigeria’s dairy industry while contributing to employment, food security and sustainable economic growth.