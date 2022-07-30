7 things you should never do to your eyes

Taking good care of your eyes is important but maintaining healthy eyes requires more attention. Simple things like sleeping in your eye makeup or forgetting your sunglasses on a bright day can pose problems for your eyes over time.

To keep your eyes healthy, these are some things you should never do to your eyes.

1. Not eating a balanced diet

Your eyes need nutrients and vitamins to stay healthy just like the rest of your body. An important part of taking care of your eyes is by eating a balanced diet. Choose foods with omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin E, Zinc, and Vitamin A. All these can be found in vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seafood.

You should not forget that water is an important aspect of any balanced diet. Not enough water in your body will cause dehydration. Dehydration can lead to itchy, red, and dry eyes. Drinking about 8 glasses of water every day will protect your eyes and your health.

2. Not checking your products

Always make sure your products are still usable. Using contact lenses, cleaning solutions, or eye drops that have expired will be less effective and can pose problems for your eyes.

Check for the expiry date from time to time and make sure you pay special attention to contact lenses.

3. Wearing make-up to bed

To keep your eyes healthy, you should avoid wearing makeup to bed because sleeping with makeup can clog glands around the eyes.

This would raise your risk of pimples, skin irritation, and styles. Ensure you make remover part of your night routine.

4. Applying liner to your lower lashes

To be on the safer side, stick to putting eyeliner outside the lash line only. Putting eyeliner inside your lower lashes is risky and can damage your eyes.

The eyeliner can mix coat contact lenses with particles or get mixed with your tears thereby, transferring bacteria into the eyes.





5. Not checking up eyes regularly

You should get your eyes checked from time to time. This regular check-up can help eye doctors spot abnormal problems you are less likely to detect on your own.

For instance, your eye doctor can notice a tumor or a broken blood vessel that you are not likely to detect.

6. Rubbing eyes

Rubbing eyes can pose problems for your eyes. Rubbing your eyes could put unnecessary pressure on your eyes.

Instead of rubbing your eyes, relieve them with a cold compress. Flush your eyes gently with water or visit your eye doctor if there is anything inside your eye that is irritating.

7. Looking at screens for a long time

For most people, screens are a regular part of their everyday life. Spending too much time looking at screens is bad for your eyes because when you stare at your phone, browse the internet, or watch TV, you are less likely to blink. This can get your eyes itchy, red, and dried out.

Looking at screens in dim light causes more eyestrain and also interferes with your sleep.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE