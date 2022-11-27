NGO offers free medical services to 400 Kaduna residents

New Day Empowerment and Development Foundation has offered free medical services to over 400 people living in Down quarters, station market areas of Kaduna South Local Government Area.

Addressing the residents, the Director General, Mrs Grace Jessica Daniels, said “I grew up in this area and so I understand the challenges people in this area go through, most hospitals around here are private and are expensive.”

She added that “today is a special day for me and for New Day Empowerment and Development Foundation as we launch this NGO with a medical outreach, giving Health talk and free medical attention to the residents of this community.

“We are fully prepared to attend to 400 people, we have medical personnel here. They will check your sugar level, blood pressure, we have medication for children, for malaria and others. I assure you at the end of the day you will be glad you and your family came.”

Also speaking, Dr Ezra Moses urged parents to always take care of dehydration and diabetes, saying children’s health is key in every family, especially malaria. In the community, people will not come down with malaria if we prevent the bites of mosquitoes by sleeping under the nets.

He said: “For diabetes, we can keep doing tests to check ourselves regularly, even for high blood pressure we need to imbibe the character of prevention. Most of these diseases are preventable. We can take care of them at home by doing a little like sleeping under the nets to prevent malaria, eating right, exercising, and regular check-up.”

A resident, Mrs Grace Femi said, “this is the best gift I have received this year. So many of us here have one ailment or the other but there’s no money to buy drugs or even go for check-up.”





Also speaking, Hajiya Halima Abubakar, a 46-year-old mother of seven thanked the NGO for wiping her tears by treating two of her daughters who got infected with malaria parasite.