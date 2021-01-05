731 Batch B NYSC members have tested positive for COVID-19 ― PTF

A total of 731 out of 35,419 Batch B members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on the Coronavirus Pandemic and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, revealed this during the regular media briefing in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said the number indicated rising confirmed cases of infections among Corps members as only 108 were positive during the Batch A.

Mustapha stated: “In continuation of the NYSC engagement, the PTF has conducted the testing of batch B Corpers using RDTs. Out of the 35,419 in Batch B, 731 tested positive compared to 108 recorded during the Batch A. It is on record that cases were recorded from Corps Members from every State of the Federation.”

He said 1,204 infections were recorded nationwide on Monday, January 4, 2021, saying that it was the highest daily number ever recorded since Nigeria commenced the national response.

The PTF boss added: “From our analysis, we are beginning to see the effect of activities carried out during the Christmas festivities. We can only hope that numbers will not escalate beyond control. We, however, still appeal to all citizens to take full responsibility through compliance and vigilance.

“As at date, the statistics for Nigeria shows the following: cumulative cases: 91,351; cumulative tests, 958,911; deaths: 1,318; week 53 recorded 57 deaths which is the highest for any single week since we started.”

He also raised alarm over the rising rate of infections among health care workers, noting that this has necessitated the escalation of surveillance.

While pointing out that in Africa, Nigeria has joined South Africa in reporting the highest daily infection cases, Mustapha reiterated that testing was a key strategy under the national response, adding that to this end there are about 100 laboratories across the country.

“Regrettably, however, there is still very low testing in a number of states,” he added.

The SGF stressed that the government has sufficiently supported the States to enable them to support surveillance and IPC.

He further said: “To overcome some of these challenges, the PTF will intensify the risk communication and community engagement to create awareness. The share level of doubts about the virus is alarming and I call on everyone to become advocates in support of the National Response.

“In the last two weeks, a lot has been discussed on case management and in particular, the availability of oxygen to save lives. We are pleased to inform you that the private sector – CACOVID has commenced supporting our response with 100 oxygen cylinders per day till the end of March 2021, for distribution to critical care centres in Abuja.

“Furthermore, approval has been given to rehabilitate five oxygen plants across various tertiary health institutions in Abuja.”

Mustapha revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved that at least one oxygen plant should be established in each state of the federation immediately.

He informed that the PTF was progressing on the issue of accessing vaccines for Nigerians saying that additional information will be provided to Nigerians on accelerated vaccines introduction and deployment plan.

“What is currently confronting us is a critical phase of infections globally. We are constantly reviewing our strategy to emerging situations especially in risk communication, vaccine hesitancy, fake news/disinformation,” Mustapha opined.

He confirmed that the PTF has commenced the sanctions on passengers who defaulted on day-7 post-arrival tests, affirming that their passport numbers have been published and travel restriction imposed for a period of six months effective January 1, 2021.

The PTF boss stated: “Let me categorically state that the PTF has generated over 20,000 inbound passengers that have also defaulted. The publication will continue weekly till it is exhausted.

“Nigerians should be aware that every defaulter is a threat to public health which is unacceptable to us and represent a drawback to the National Response. We have a duty to advise our relations, friends, associates to comply with laid down rules.”

Also speaking at the briefing, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede, hinted that international travel in future would Covid certificate.

He assured that the Immigration Service would carry out the order from the president on Covid travel restrictions.

Babandede said: “It is clear to everybody that the future of travels is health. The next visa for global travel is health especially the Covid certificate. I can assure you that you may not be able to cross Nigerian borders without the Vaccine certificate or your Covid test.

“Also it is our duty to implement the directive of Mr President, the powers as enshrined in the Immigration Act, the Constitution and from the regulation of COVID-19.

“The powers are there to restrict the person that has refused to comply with any regulation. Because of the lack of compliance with COVID-19 regulations is a threat to public health. The public health is a big issue in the country and so, based on that directives, we have complied by blocking 100 passports from travelling. Which means, even if they go to the police and declare those passports missing, they cannot be reissued anywhere in the world and they cannot cross our national borders until the period of six months or communication received from the right authorities stating that they have compiled.

“This will also include non-Nigerians. We have the powers to revoke visas, even the Comptroller General has the power to revoke visas.

“So, based on the powers given and an additional condition for entering Nigeria today, you must have Covid test result, we will make you you comply. You must have evidence of payment. If you do the test, it means you have complied. If you have not done the test, it means you have violated the condition of entering the country, your visa will be revoked. So, I want to assure Nigerians that we are implementing the directives.

“I have started receiving calls from those whose passports numbers were published. I told them no problem, I didn’t put your number there but you violated the protocols. So, go back to the health sector and make sure you comply.

“You see, Nigerians are wonderful. They refused to do the test after over a month of returning to the country, but now they are calling to say they want to travel, their children are returning to school.

“Please comply. Immigration has no business with anybody. We are implementing the directives handed down to us.”

