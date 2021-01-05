Lagos govt pays forensic experts to investigate Lekki shooting

EndSARS
By Subair Mohammed
Sanwo-Olu

The Chairman of the Lagos Judicial Panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi, on Tuesday, announced that the Lagos State Government has contracted forensic experts to unknot the puzzle behind the alleged killings of peaceful EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll plaza on October 20, 2020.

Okuwobi who made the revelation while ruling on an application filed by the operator of the toll plaza, Lekki Concession Company (LCC) disclosed that the forensic experts would have commenced its investigation earlier but for the Christmas and New Year breaks which hindered their access to relevant documents and exhibits which were tendered before the panel.

“Forensic analysis will clear a lot of issues on the October 20, 2020, Lekki toll plaza shooting. The Lagos State government has committed a huge sum of money to the investigation. It is however our hope that the investigators will unearth the truth about what happened at the toll gate.

The forensic examination is expected to be completed within the next 21 days. Therefore, the application by the LCC for permission to have access to the toll gate must await the outcome of the forensic examination,” said Okuwobi

The panel, thereafter, adjourned to January 29 for further hearing on the application.

