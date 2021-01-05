Peace may return to volatile areas in Ibadan as Mogajis, Amotekun boss hold talks with hoodlums

Peace may return to some volatile areas in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital as family heads, otherwise known as Mogajis and the commandant of Amotekun Security Corps, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju, on Tuesday, held talks with leaders of hoodlums, Tribune Online authoritatively gathered.

Some areas in Ibadan namely Bere, Asuni, Labiran, Oja Oba, Kobomoje, Eleta, Isale Ijebu, Popo, Born Foto, among others have lately been under the siege of hoodlums and touts who usually terrorise residents and shop owners.

At the end of meeting with the leaders of gangs and hoodlums which was convened by the leader of all Mogajis in Ibadan, Chief Wale Oladoja, the hoodlums promised to cease fire.

It will be recalled that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had last week constituted a committee which includes security agencies and the family heads in Ibadan North East and Ibadan South East local governments to mediate between the government and the hoodlums.

Leaders of the hoodlums in Ibadan North East local government are Dada Oto commonly called ‘Packaging’; ‘SOJ’, ‘350 boys’. Leaders also in Ibadan South East are known as Kabiru Ojuyobo, ‘Baba Ele’, ‘420 boys’, Alhaja Sakiratu Tinko, and ‘Iya gbogbo awon boys’.

Their areas of operations are; Odo Osun, Labiran Beere, Esu Awele, Ileba, Oja Oba, Alagolo, Lion base, Omiyale, Kobomoje, Ita ege, Eleta, Agbongbon, Tewogbade, Arapaja, Isale Ijebu, Sogoye, Akobi, Popo, Asuni, and Born Foto.

The convener of the event and the leader of the Mogajis, Chief Wale Oladoja, described the development as an effective means to end gangster violence and other mayhem threatening the peace of Ibadanland.

He observed that as the family head, “We know our subjects and there is need to talk to them in a language they understand, stressing that this meeting will return peace to some hotspots in Ibadanland soon.”

Oladoja stated “following some developments in certain areas in Ibadan, the governor has been deploying all possible means to fight insecurity. He, therefore, asked us to talk to some of them to cease fire. As you can see, it is a success.

“We dine and wine with them and they have promised to cease fire and they have sent us to the governor. We promised to get back to them.”

In his remark at the meeting, the Oyo State commandant of Amotekun, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (rtd) said the corps adopted dialogue to ensure the hoodlums are rehabilitated.

