As the quest for a solution to the situation in Niger Republic continues, a professor of Political Science, Osisioma Nwolise has asked the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to drop all sanctions imposed on the county.

It will be recalled that, in demanding the reinstatement of President Mohammed Bazoum, ECOWAS had, among others, threatened military action, directed closure of land and air borders and imposed sanctions on individuals and entities giving support to the military junta.

The Don chided the initial resort of the ECOWAS to issuing threats of forceful invasion and sanctions, whereas it should have initially toed the line of dialoguing that it was now adopting. Nwolise, in a conversation with Nigerian Tribune, premised his call on ECOWAS to drop the sanctions on that the sanctions were hurting Nigeriens, not the military junta.

He asked the ECOWAS to bury the thought of military intervention and negotiate with the military junta an agreeable timetable for a return to democratic government.

Nwolise said: “Sanctions should be dropped also because it is hurting the people, not the military government. If the idea is to force the people to go against the government, it will never work.

“ECOWAS should totally bury the idea of military intervention and continue the present line of dialogue with the military government in Niger. President Tinubu is appreciated for toning down the use of force and approval of the role of Muslim Ulama in dialoguing with the Nigerien government. This is what should have been done first, and not sanctions and threats of forceful invasion.

“The idea of reinstating the overthrown President Bazoum should be dropped because the government has said he has resigned and may face prosecution for treason and endangering national security.

“ECOWAS should just negotiate his freedom – as we say in Nigeria, soft landing. He left France to continue to plunder and cheat his fatherland. If he was really elected by his people, the millions supporting the military rulers today should have defended him. “ECOWAS should negotiate a popular timetable for return to real democratic government of patriots (not puppets) and the country’s best brains. The government has said they will hand over in two or three years.

“If ECOWAS goes to war in Niger, it will be an unjust war. It will be Africans supporting and promoting the evil of neocolonialism and imperialism. It will be same with ECOWAS holding down Niger to be raped on altar of dollar and regime security and legitimation. “Nigeria having stood against colonialism and apartheid must not be part of such evil scheme. ECOWAS should not make West Africa another Ukraine, or give the West platform to fight Russia and China on African soil to roll back their gains in Africa which has been frightening Western Europe to their pants for years now.”

He cautioned ECOWAS leaders against embarking on what he called unjust and unpopular operations that promote neo-colonialism and imperialism at the expense of West Africans in particular and Africans in general.

Nwolise also warned the ECOWAS against invasion of a sister African nation, noting that the issues underlying the situation in Niger were far beyond issue of restoration of democracy or constitutional government.





